The Central Archaeological Council (KAS), Greece’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, which has quite a few new faces, may meet as soon as next week to discuss modifications to a joint ministerial decision that will affect the stalled Elliniko investment plan.



According to sources, the new KAS council, which will be presided over by its new president, Giorgos Didaskalou, is expected to meet on August 21. This will be followed by a meeting of a KAS branch that rules on modern buildings (KSNM), which has jurisdiction over four existing buildings at the former airport in southern Athens.



KAS will discuss easing the rules for construction close to archaeological finds at the site. The Development Ministry aims to clear the three pending ministerial decisions by August 27.



Shortly before the general election on July 7, the previous Culture Ministry leadership handed Elliniko developer Lamda a joint ministerial decision regarding all studies for tall buildings, special constructions and infrastructure works which required the ministry’s approval for any work around the monuments on the site.



Greek developer Lamda signed a 99-year lease with the state in 2014 for the 620-hectare plot. Backed by Chinese and Gulf investors, Lamda submitted an 8-billion-euro plan in July to turn the site into one of Europe’s biggest coastal resorts.

Since then, the project has come up against a series of bureaucratic obstacles.