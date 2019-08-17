Anti-mosquito measures advised

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) is urging the public to take all necessary precautions in view of the spread of West Nile virus.



In a statement Friday, ISA advised people to spray insect repellent on their skin and clothing, and to use mosquito nets, fans or air conditioners and yellow bug lights.

It also suggested wearing long sleeves and pants. Other measures include checking that there is no standing water sitting around in basins, jars, pots and gutters, as well as mowing lawns, trimming shrubs and clearing dead leaves. Plants and gardens, it added, should be watered in the morning rather than later in the day.



The weekly report by the National Health Organization (EODY), published Wednesday, said the number of deaths caused by the virus in Greece so far this year has risen to six.