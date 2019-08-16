BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Ferryhopper and Aegean Airlines partner in Book-a-Ferry

TAGS: Travel, Business

In its first two years of operation, ticketing platform Ferryhopper has managed to establish significant partnerships and compete with far more established operators.

Its latest partnership, with Aegean Airlines, is Book-a-Ferry, an online platform that offers Aegean passengers shipping routes where there is no airline connection.

Through the platform, customers can book tickets with over 30 passenger shippers in Greece, Italy and Turkey. 

