Meeting in Marpissa | Paros | August 23-25

The annual three-day cultural and experiential festival organized by the picturesque village of Marpissa, featuring performances, events and themed walks, will be turning 10 this year. In tribute to this anniversary edition, this year’s festival will showcase the island’s cultural heritage through a rich program of screenings, lectures, workshops and tours, while also including its customary concerts and art shows. For more information, visit www.stimarpissa.gr.



Marpissa, Paros