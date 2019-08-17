Drug arrests at Malgara tollgates
Online
A 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife were arrested early on Saturday at the Malgara tollgates near Thessaloniki with 5.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in their vehicle, police said.
A 31-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife were arrested early on Saturday at the Malgara tollgates near Thessaloniki with 5.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in their vehicle, police said.
The couple are believed to be members of a well-organized drug trafficking racket smuggling narcotics into the northern port and the capital.
The drugs had been bundled into 11 packages.