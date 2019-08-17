NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Burglar attempted to rape 86-year-old in Trikala

A 27-year-old man was in custody in Trikala, central Greece, on Saturday, charged with the attempted rape of an 86-year-old woman whose house he broke into on Friday night together with a 29-year-old accomplice.

According to the woman’s account, the pair searched the premises briefly before the younger of the two tried to force himself on her as the 29-year-old stood guard outside the house.

Officers of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding unit DIAS arrived and arrested the two men before the woman came to any harm.

A search of the 27-year-old turned up a cellphone, a wristwatch and a small sum of cash that the officers returned to the woman. 

