Burglar attempted to rape 86-year-old in Trikala

A 27-year-old man was in custody in Trikala, central Greece, on Saturday, charged with the attempted rape of an 86-year-old woman whose house he broke into on Friday night together with a 29-year-old accomplice.



According to the woman’s account, the pair searched the premises briefly before the younger of the two tried to force himself on her as the 29-year-old stood guard outside the house.



Officers of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding unit DIAS arrived and arrested the two men before the woman came to any harm.



A search of the 27-year-old turned up a cellphone, a wristwatch and a small sum of cash that the officers returned to the woman.