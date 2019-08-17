Moderate quake gives Zakynthos a start on Saturday
A moderate undersea quake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck off the Ionian island of Zakynthos at 5.22 a.m. on Saturday but no major damage or injuries were reported.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the temblor’s epicenter was located under the seabed some 67 kilometers southwest of the island at a depth of 2 kilometers.