Firefighters on Saturday were dispatched to Mandra, in western Attica, to battle a blaze that broke out on forestland in the area of Eryrthres.

According to a fire service officers, the blaze was not threatening residential areas by 6 p.m.

A total of 60 firefighters were sent to the scene, with 25 engines, while three helicopters and four water-dropping aircraft assisted efforts from the air.