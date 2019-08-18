Turkey prevents 330 migrants from crossing into Lesvos

Turkish authorities announced Sunday that they had arrested 330 migrants attempting to cross into the Greek island of Lesvos, opposite Turkey's western coast overnight Saturday.

The arrested migrants, in seven separate operations, were from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Turkish authorities said that migrant attempts to cross into Greece had increased lately and that they had arrested a total of 699 since August 10.

After a record 850,000 migrants crossed into Greece in 2015, Turkey agreed to exercise tighter control on its land and sea borders with Greece in exchange for a 3 billion euro aid from the European Union and looser visa regulations for Turkish citizens.

