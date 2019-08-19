Firefighters douse blaze in Rethymno, Crete

Firefighters managed to douse a blaze that broke out in the prefecture of Rethymno on Crete on Sunday afternoon in the area of Lefkogeia but not before it had ravaged dozens of hectares of land.

The blaze was brought under control in the early hours of Monday morning thanks to the efforts of 75 firefighters and 25 engines.

Firefighters remained on standby on Monday to deal with a possible rekindling of the blaze as strong winds and enduringly high temperatures have created dangerous conditions.