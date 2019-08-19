Cavusoglu: fourth Turkish ship on way to East Med

A fourth Turkish ship, the Oruc Reis, is on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He was responding to comments by the leader of the opposition Turkish Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglou who had questioned why Turkey did not currently have a presense in the area.

Cavusoglu remarked that Kilicdaroglou evidently believed that the Fatih, Yavuz and Barbaros were Greek vessels.