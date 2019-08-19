Financial police record labor, tax violations at bars, cafes

Officers of the Financial Police and the Greek Police conducted a sweep on cafes and bars at holiday resorts on the island of Salamina and in Halkidiki, northern Greece, over the weekend, recording several violations of labor and tax laws.

Inspections on Saturday on nine businesses revealed 19 violations of labor laws, chiefly the failure of employers to insure their workers, as well as tax transgressions.

Officers haven intensified their crackdowns across the country during the height of the tourist season.