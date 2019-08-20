Businesses in tourist hotspots do their best to avoid taxes, inspections find

At least 40 percent of businesses in well-known Greek holiday destinations are trying to cheat tax authorities out of revenue, according to data collected by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.



In inspections conducted in July, the percentage of delinquent businesses on the islands ranged from 41 to 62 percent.



Delinquency in the three largest cities was 37 percent in Athens, 55 percent in Thessaloniki and 36 percent in Patra.



Authorities believe that tax evasion on Mykonos is much higher than the reported 43 percent.



Non-issue of receipts is supplemented, in some cases, by receipt-erasing software.