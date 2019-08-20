Greek drama school for Chinese students

A group of Chinese students were introduced to the world of ancient Greek drama this summer, as between July 27 and August 4 the Peloponnesian town of Nafplio hosted the first Greek Educational Drama Summer School. Organized by the Study in Greece initiative, the Theater Studies Department of the University of the Peloponnese and the Athens-based Muse Academy, the project is the brainchild of Chinese dancer Miao Bin. “The Chinese people have a growing interest in the theatrical tradition of the West, which was born in Greece,” Bin said. The students staged an English-language performance of Aristophanes’s comedy “The Birds” before a Greek audience at Nafplio’s Trianon Theater on August 2.