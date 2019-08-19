Ouzo in different flavors coming soon

A Greek firm is producing ouzo in a variety of unusual flavors, and claims it has found clients abroad.



The flavors include aniseed and orange, aniseed and sour cherry, aniseed and lemon, and aniseed, lemon and peppermint.



The company selling the product, AGP Fashion & Food Beverages Hellas, was founded in 2016 and says its goal is to place its product, labeled Sunouzo, in stores in Greece and abroad starting next month and to begin online sales in spring 2020.



The firm has already exported 2,000 bottles to Cyprus and sold 1,500 at an alcoholic beverage festival in Austria.