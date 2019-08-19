Greece lags behind in e-payments

Greece is in second-to-last place among the 19 eurozone countries and 24th among all 28 European Union member-states in electronic payments per inhabitant, including payments with credit and debit cards and online transfers of money and e-payments of bills, according to European Central Bank data for 2018.



Still, Greece has climbed two places among all EU members in the past three years.



Among eurozone countries, only Italy has lower electronic payments per inhabitant.