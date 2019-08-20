Cyprus and France conduct joint search and rescue exercise

Cyprus and France completed a joint search and rescue exercise off the coast of Cyprus on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC), the French destroyer FS AUVERGNE, aircraft from the French destroyer and 460 SQN of Air Command, fast patrol boat AMMOCHOSTOS of the Navy command and fast patrol boat ONISILLOS of the Coast Guard (marine police), took part in the aeronautical SAR exercise.



CYFRA-04/19 is the fourth exercise for 2019 and a part of a long-lasting cooperation between JRCC Larnaca and the French Navy, JRCC said.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]