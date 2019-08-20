Greek current account surplus widens in June, tourism revenues rise

Greece's current account balance showed a larger surplus in June compared to the same month last year, on the back of a smaller trade gap and a stronger services surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.



Central bank data showed the surplus at 874 million euros ($967.52 million) compared to a deficit of 9 million euros in June 2018.



Tourism revenues rose to 2.62 billion euros from 2.25 billion in the same month a year earlier.



Last year Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up by 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

