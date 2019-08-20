Korydallos prison security guard commits suicide

A security guard at Athens’ high security Korydallos prison killed himself with his service pistol on Tuesday morning, media reported.

The 50-year-old man was reportedly on leave but showed up at the office of the prison’s exterior security, where he served, and shot himself in front of his colleagues.

Police officers were at the prison to investigate the incident.



The security guard was married and had two children. His wife also works as a security guard at Korydallos.