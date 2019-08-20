Il Sorpasso | Athens | August 23

The 1962 Italian cult-comedy film “Il Sorpasso” captures two days in the lives of Bruno Cortona (Vittorio Gassman) and Roberto Mariani (Jean-Louis Trintignant) as they travel across Lazio and Tuscany. Directed by Dino Risi, the film is a popular example of commedia all’italiana. “Il Sorpasso” will be screened on Friday, August 23, at the Numismatic Museum of Athens in collaboration with the Italian Embassy of Athens and the Italian Cultural Institute of Athens. The screening begins at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.aoaff.gr.



Numismatic Museum of Athens, 12 Panepistimiou