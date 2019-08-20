Voivod | Athens | August 21

Canadian heavy metal band Voivod will be performing at Temple in Gazi on Wednesday, August 21, promoting their new album, “The Wake,” which is set for release on September 21. From Jonquiere in Quebec, Voivod started out as a speed metal band before adding a mix of progressive and thrash metal to create their own unique style, and today they are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with Sacrifice, Razor and Annihilator. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, which cost 18-22 euros, are available at viva.gr.



Temple, 17 Iakchou, Gazi, tel 210.346.8523