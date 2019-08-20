Two dead, one missing after helicopter crashes in the sea

Two people were killed and one went missing after a helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of the Saronic island of Poros on Tuesday.



Coast Guard rescue crews responded to the crash recovering two bodies, believed to be Russian tourists. The Greek pilot was still missing.



According to early reports, the aircraft, described as a privately-owned Agusta 109 helicopter, got tangled in power lines before plummeting into the water.



The island has reportedly been left without electricity after the accident.