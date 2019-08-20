Arsonists target bakery in Elliniko
Police in Attica on Tuesday were seeking the perpetrators behind an attempted arson attack Monday night on a bakery on Vouliagmenis Avenue in Elliniko, southern Athens.
The perpetrators poured a flammable liquid around the entrance to the business before setting it alight, damaging the facade.