Arsonists target bakery in Elliniko

TAGS: Crime

Police in Attica on Tuesday were seeking the perpetrators behind an attempted arson attack Monday night on a bakery on Vouliagmenis Avenue in Elliniko, southern Athens.

The perpetrators poured a flammable liquid around the entrance to the business before setting it alight, damaging the facade.

