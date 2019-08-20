Mitsotakis prepares for Paris visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ arrival in Paris on Thursday for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, Greek and French officials were on Tuesday hammering out the details of his visit’s agenda.

According to reports, Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki will be received at the Elysee Palace by Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

This will be followed by a private meeting between Mitsotakis and Macron before they are joined by delegations of both governments.

The Greek delegation will include government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Mitsotakis’ national security adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos, the director of the PM’s diplomatic office, Alexandra Papadopoulou, and his adviser Dimitris Mitropoulos.