Sales of electrical and electronic goods rise

Sales of electrical appliances and electronic devices continued rising in the second quarter, to 481 million euros, up 2.4 percent on the same period last year, thanks to a big rise in gaming devices and, to a lesser extent, in cookers and washing machines, which offset a drop in TV and cellphone sales.



The drop in TV sales was due to unusually high number of purchases last year by soccer fans and bars and restaurants hoping to attract those same fans to watch the World Cup.



Half-year sales were 980 million, up 1.5 percent year-on-year.



Sector analysts are watching for subsequent quarters’ results as computer and electronics retailer Plaisio is poised to enter the electrical appliances retail market.