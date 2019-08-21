Helicopter wreckage lifted from sea off Poros

The wreckage of a private helicopter that crashed Tuesday has been lifted from the sea off the coast of Poros, an island 60 kilometers south of Athens.



Two Russian passengers, aged 56 and 24, and the 57-year-old Greek pilot died in the crash. Their bodies were recovered Tuesday by Coast Guard divers in shallow water near the island’s port.



The helicopter, a privately chartered Agusta A109, had taken off from a mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.



The accident caused power outages after electricity lines were damaged in the crash. Power is expected to be restored Wednesday.



Experts are investigating the cause of the deadly incident. [Kathimerini/AP]