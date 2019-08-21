Power supply being gradually restored on Poros

Power supply is gradually being restored on the Saronic island of Poros a day after a power outage caused by a deadly helicopter accident.



Authorities have installed seven backup generators to provide electricity until power supply is fully restored.



Two Russian passengers, aged 56 and 24, and the 57-year-old Greek pilot died in the crash Tuesday which took place after the aircraft appeared to get tangled in power lines connectng the island to the mainland. Footage Wednesday showed the wreckage of the helicopter, a privately chartered Agusta A109, being lifted from the sea.



The helicopter had taken off from a mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.



The causes of the accident are being investigated.