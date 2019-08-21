NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis, Lowey meet at Maximos Mansion

TAGS: Diplomacy, Politics, Defense, Security, US

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with US House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey at Maximos Mansion.

Sources said talks centered on prospects for closer political, defense and economic cooperation between Athens and Washington.

Mitsotakis and Lowey also discussed the Greek premier’s upcoming visit to the US and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to Greece, according to the same sources.

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and Deputy Foreign Minister Antonis Diamantaris were also present at the meeting.

Later on Wednesday, Lowey met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Talks reportedly focused on areas of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue and efforts to promote common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

