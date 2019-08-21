Parliament body to hear from candidates for top court jobs

A special parliamentary body will hear on Thursday and Friday from 11 candidates vying for the positions of the president and top prosecutor of Greece's Supreme Court.

The senior posts in the top court have been vacant since June 30, when President Prokopis Pavlopoulos refused to sign a presidential decree for the appointment of Irini Kalou and Dimitra Kokotini for president and prosecutor, respectively. Both judical officials had been selected by the previous SYRIZA administration.

The candidates for president are court vice-presidents Angeliki Aliferopoulou, Giorgos Lekas, Pinelopi Zontanou, Iosif Tsalaganidis, as well as the previous candidates Kalou and Kokotini.

They will appear before the conference of presidents – a committee made up of the Parliament President and the heads of the parties' parliamentary groups – on Thursday.

On Friday, the Conference will hear from the candidates for the position of top prosecutor, deputy prosecutors Dimitrios Dasoulas, Haralambos Vourliotis, Vasiliki Theodorou, Efstathia Spyropoulou and Panagiotis Karagiannis.

After the Conference has reached its decision on the appointments, the cabinet will meet – possibly next week – to approve the candidates.