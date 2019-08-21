Drug hauls on land and sea

Port authorities in Gytheio, southern Greece, confiscated 1.067 tons of unprocessed cannabis that was found on board a Delaware-flagged yacht called My Dream sailing in the Gulf of Laconia on Wednesday morning.



According to authorities, two foreign nationals, aged 42 and 28, were arrested.



Meanwhile, a cannabis plantation that police say would have yielded 1.7 million euros on the street was discovered by officers of the anti-drugs unit on Wednesday morning in a forested area outside the village of Vilia in western Attica.



The plantation containing a total of 1,240 cannabis trees standing up to 2.5 meters tall was being cultivated by two foreign nationals, aged 27 and 29, who were arrested.



Separately, police also found 1,600 cannabis trees in the municipality of Amfikleia on the northeast slopes of Parnassos in central Greece.



An investigation has been launched to find the cultivators.