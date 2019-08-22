BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Early retirement schemes continue; latest concerns 30,000 parents of minors

ROULA SALOUROU

TAGS: Economy

Ten years after Greece became aware of its deep financial crisis, one of the main causes, mass early retirements that overburdened the pension system, still have not been completely eliminated.

About 30,000 parents of minors – or at least children who were minors in 2010 to 2015, depending on the case – will be able to retire this year at between the ages of 54 and 59 (again, depending on the case; there are 10 categories of parents affected) on a reduced pension.

The measure concerns mostly mothers, but also fathers, who are civil servants.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 