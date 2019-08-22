Ten years after Greece became aware of its deep financial crisis, one of the main causes, mass early retirements that overburdened the pension system, still have not been completely eliminated.



About 30,000 parents of minors – or at least children who were minors in 2010 to 2015, depending on the case – will be able to retire this year at between the ages of 54 and 59 (again, depending on the case; there are 10 categories of parents affected) on a reduced pension.

The measure concerns mostly mothers, but also fathers, who are civil servants.