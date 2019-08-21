BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

GuestFlip develops platform where hoteliers can see reviews

TAGS: Technology, Tourism

Greek startup GuestFlip has developed a platform that allows hotel owners to monitor feedback from customers on more than 50 online sites, such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com, and even Instagram hashtags.

The platform will also provide feedback analysis and statistics, allowing hoteliers to zero in on their services that garner the most negative, or positive, comments.

The Greek company has also developed an artificial intelligence-based system of targeted responses to critics.

The platform will be available from mid-September.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 