BUSINESS

Inspectors to crack down on tax dodgers

TAGS: Taxation

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is expected to focus in the coming days on three categories of professionals it suspects of widespread tax evasion: accountants, property realtors and auctioneers of high-value items.

Tax inspectors will be focusing on those professionals’ tax returns for signs of money laundering. 

