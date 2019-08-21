Inspectors to crack down on tax dodgers
Online
The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is expected to focus in the coming days on three categories of professionals it suspects of widespread tax evasion: accountants, property realtors and auctioneers of high-value items.
The Independent Authority for Public Revenue is expected to focus in the coming days on three categories of professionals it suspects of widespread tax evasion: accountants, property realtors and auctioneers of high-value items.
Tax inspectors will be focusing on those professionals’ tax returns for signs of money laundering.