Bank of China coming to Greece this year

Bank of China will open a branch in Greece by the end of the year, the bank’s head of European operations, Zhou Lihong, said on Wednesday in Athens, during a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis.



Bank of China is the world’s fourth largest bank by assets behind three other Chinese banks, with nearly $3 trillion.



Greece will be the seventh country the bank will open a branch in, following Luxembourg, its European headquarters, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Hungary.