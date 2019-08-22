Samothraki wants ATM fee exemption

The Greek association of small businesses has asked Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and Public Power Corporation CEO George Stassis for relief measures for businesses on the northern Aegean island of Samothraki that have suffered as a result of the 12-day suspension of ferry connections earlier this month.



Notably, small business owners are asking for the local suspension of ATM fees, concerning withdrawals from banks other than the cardholder’s, and for power utility PPC to show leniency regarding delays in electricity bill payments and not to proceed with service cuts to delinquent payers.



The businessmen argue that the lack of ferry services saw their revenues plunge and say that “a temporary suspension of ATM fees is reasonable, given that there is only one bank operating on the island.”