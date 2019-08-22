German experts discuss migration with Greek officials

Greek officials met on Wednesday in Athens with a delegation of German specialists on issues of migration to discuss arrivals of third-country nationals and find ways of collaborating.

According to a Citizen Protection Ministry statement, the focus of the meeting was the process of receiving migrants from non-EU countries, examining their requests for asylum in Greece and returning those who do not qualify.

"The deepening of Athens and Berlin's collaboration in migration and refugee issues and the exchange of know-how confirm our commitment to working closely with our European partners,” said Giorgos Koumoutsakos, alternate minister for Citizens’ Protection, responsible for Greece’s migration policy.



“In these turbulent times, highlighting the European aspect of the issue and the joint political interventions needed is a priority for Greece.”



The talks built on a recent meeting between Koumoutsakos, and Jan Hecker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's advisor on Foreign Policy.



The meeting on Wednesday was also held ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' upcoming visit to Berlin.