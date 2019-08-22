Electricity restored in Poros after plane crash

File photo

Greek authorities said on Thursday they have fully restored electricity to the island resort of Poros, a day after a private helicopter hit its main power line and crashed into the sea, killing all three men on board.



The accident knocked out the island’s power supply at the height of the summer tourist season.



Greece’s power distribution agency (DEDDIE) had installed seven backup generators to provide electricity until power supply is fully restored.

Two Russian passengers, aged 56 and 24, and the 57-year-old Greek pilot died in the crash Tuesday which took place after the aircraft appeared to get tangled in power lines connecting the island to the mainland.

The helicopter had taken off from a mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.



The causes of the accident are being investigated.