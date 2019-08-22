Mitsotakis tells Le Figaro he wants to work with Macron on common interests

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his call for more French investments in Greece in an interview with French daily Le Figaro published on Thursday, just a few hours ahead of his official visit to Paris.



Mitsotakis will be in the French capital to promote investments in Greece and gain support for a new agreement with the country’s creditors that could lead to lower primary surplus targets as of 2021.

He will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday afternoon.



“The relations between our two countries are historic, deep and lasting. We are coming out of a decade-long financial crisis and we are grateful to France for its solidarity. The current situation is so critical that each of our decisions will set the context for tomorrow,” Mitsotakis told the paper, adding he wants to cooperate with Macron for common targets, both cultural and political.

He said he agreed with Macron on many elements of his European agenda, such as the common budget, strengthening defense cooperation and the new Erasmus programs.

Mitsotakis said his government will introduce a coherent tax reform in September which will reduce business taxation from 28 percent to 24 percent in 2020. The rate will then be further reduced to 20 percent in 2021.