Ioannis Lianos nominated as president of Greece's competition authority

The Greek government on Thursday nominated Ioannis Lianos, Professor of Competition Law and Public Policy at University College London, as head of the country’s Competition Commission.

Lianos will be replacing Vassiliki Thanou who was removed from the post earlier in August, along with four more members of the Commission.



“The selection of highly qualified experts in the field of competition law, with extensive experience in regulating and inspecting markets and without any political involvement, signify the government's utmost priority in restoring the Competition Commission's independence and integrity,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement regarding the selection.



“It also signifies the government’s intention and my personal pledge to make the most of our country’s biggest capital, which is its human resources,” he added.



Mitsotakis also pointed to the professional experience of the candidates to refute claims by the previous SYRIZA administration and critics who slammed the government’s decision the remove the previous top officials.

The government also nominated Dr Kalliopi Benetatou, who has been working for 10 years in the independent committee, for vice-president, along with two more legal experts as members and rapporteurs of the body.

Thanou was removed from her position after Parliament last week passed a provision included in a multi-bill which stipulated that persons who have served in political offices cannot be appointed to the Competition Committee for five years from the moment they leave office.

She had worked as a legal adviser in the office of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.