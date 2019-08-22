Sand Festival | Halkidiki | August 23-24

After conducting an international literary contest, Eyelands magazine and Strange Day Books present the 5th Sand Festival, during which selected winners will read their works of fiction and poetry on the shores of Possidi Beach in Halkidiki, just an hour’s drive from the cosmopolitan city of Thessaloniki. This year will feature writers Christodoulos Lintzerinos and Anna Spartali. The two-day program also includes musical performances, a tour of the Kassandra lighthouse and a beach party to close the festival. In previous years, the festival has taken place on Gavdos, Koufonisia and Milos. For more information, visit sandfestival.wordpress.com.



