Macron: France will not tolerate violations of Cyprus’ EEZ

France will not tolerate Turkish violations within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“We won’t show any weakness,” he said.



Macron was speaking during a joint press briefing ahead of a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is on an official visit to France.



Macron stressed France’s support during Greece’s financial crisis, nevertheless acknowledging “the big courage of the Greek people and their desire to remain in the euro area.”



The French president said that the two countries “are connected with a long-standing friendship,” adding that Athens and Paris are faced with common challenges.

“Achieving economic growth and fighting unemployment are top priorities,” he said stressing his plan for eurozone reform, including a common European budget.