Man dies after being hit by train

Traffic police in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, were on Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a young man who was hit by a train serving the Alexandroupoli-Ormenio route shortly before 10 a.m.



According to local reports, the man was aged between 20 and 30 and had no identification documents on him.



It is thought that he might have been sleeping on the tracks when he was hit.



His body was transferred to the Evros General Hospital for an autopsy while the police’s investigation got under way.