West Nile kills four people in last week

Medical authorities have renewed their call to the general public, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, to take the necessary precautionary measures against West Nile virus, which is continuing to spread across the country.

According to the latest report issued by the National Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday, the death toll so far this year has risen to 10, while the number of confirmed infections stood at 96 on Thursday, up from 49 last week.

Moreover, four of the 10 reported deaths occurred in the week leading up to Thursday.

The 96 infections were recorded in eastern Attica, the northeastern regions of Xanthi, Kavala and Rodopi, the central areas of Larissa, Karditsa and Trikala, and Pella, Pieria and Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

EODY has warned that further outbreaks of the virus are expected in the near future.

Last year there were 316 reported cases of infection from the mosquito-borne virus, and 50 of them were fatal.

Most of the deaths were recorded in Attica.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches and skin rash.