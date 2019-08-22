New boutique hotel opens in Rhodes

Thomas Cook has just opened a new urban boutique hotel, Cook’s Club City Beach Rhodes, in the Old City of Rhodes.



The 18-room hotel on the largest of the Dodecanese islands is the eighth of the Cook’s Club brand and follows recent openings in Bulgaria, Egypt, Spain and Turkey.



The collection’s first hotel opened on Crete in 2018.



The Rhodes hotel will operate year-round so as to also cater to visitors who want to visit the island outside the peak summer season.



The hotel has a rooftop bar that is open to members as well as guests, and a ground-floor Italian restaurant for both guests and the general public.



It operates as a franchise and its owner/manager operates two other hotels on the island.



The property’s refurbishment cost 1.2 million euros.