NGO Metadrasi wins prestigious humanitarian award

TAGS: Charity, Migration

Metadrasi, a Greek NGO helping with the reception and integration of refugees and migrants, has been awarded the prestigious US$2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation president and CEO Peter Laugharn (pictured) hailed Metadrasi as “a remarkable example of a nimble organization that leads the charge in areas where essential services are lacking.” “Their belief that migrants and refugees are a valuable part of our shared future and our shared humanity embodies the spirit of the prize and the work of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation,” he said.

