UNFICYP cautions against hunting in Cyprus' buffer zone

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus says hunting in the buffer zone is a security risk and strictly prohibited.



In a statement released on Thursday, on the occasion of the start of the hunting season in Cyprus, UNFICYP cautions that such activities in the buffer zone, as well as the use of weapons, dogs or equipment in this context, is a security risk and banned.



The Mission urged hunters to avoid "dangerous or irresponsible actions" in and around the buffer zone, noting that any "aggressive or endangering behavior" by hunters against UN peacekeepers will be reported to local authorities.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]