Symposium held in Lesvos to honor late law professor

TAGS: Society, Justice

A two-day symposium started on Friday on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos to discuss issues such as human rights, judicial power, politics and freedom of speech, in memory of eminent law professor Stavros Tsakyrakis.

The organizing committee is made up of Council of State President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and journalists Sifis Polymilis and Paschos Mandravelis.

A professor of constitutional law at Athens Law School and anti-junta activist, Tsakyrakis was as well-known for his legal career as he was for his political activism during the years of Greece’s military dictatorship, for which he was jailed and tortured.

He died of cancer in July 2018 at the age of 67.

