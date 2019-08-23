Kazantzidis Tribute | Salamina | August 25

A number of Greek artists will be coming together at the Evripideio Theater on the island of Salamina on Sunday, August 25, to celebrate the life and music of Stelios Kazantzidis, 18 years after his death. A leading singer of Greek laiko music, he collaborated with many of Greece's foremost composers, including Manolis Chiotis, Manos Hadjidakis, Mikis Theodorakis and Stavros Xarhakos. Taking part in this tribute are Themis Adamantidis, Pitsa Papadopoulou, Leonidas Velis, Vaso Hatzi, Stelios Perpiniadis, Babis Karapetis, Notis Thalassinos and Fotis Kimoliatis. The concert starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, available from viva.gr, cost 10-12 euros.



