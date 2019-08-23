Jazz Across the Water | Rhodes/Bodrum | August 28 - September 9

The Rhodes International Jazz Festival in Greece and the Bodrum Jazz Festival in Turkey have joined forces in an initiative aimed at building cultural bridges. As part of the initiative, titled “Jazz Across the Water,” the organizers will be bringing Turkish jazz musicians to Greece and Greek acts to Turkey. The Rhodes concerts are to be hosted at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights and at the Moat inside the old castle from August 28 to 31 and will feature performances by Manos Saridakis, Ayhan Sicimoglu & the Latin Stars feat. bouzouki player Orhan Osman, Eleftherios Chatziantonis with Martin Gjakonovski and friends, and Andy Sheppard and the Dimitri Vassilakis Quartet. The Bodrum Festival will take place at Bodrum Castle, Off Gumusluk and other venues in the port city from September 1-9. The roster features acts including the Dimitri Vassilakis Quartet, Kula Baraka, the Stanpolites Project, the Tanini Trio and more. For more information, visit www.rhodes-international-jazz-festival.com and www.bodrumcazfest.org