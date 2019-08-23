Hard Rock Int'l submits binding offer for casino at Elliniko

Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen announced a binding offer for the casino in the Hellinikon Project, at a press conference in Athens on Friday.



The value of the investment totals 1 billion euros, he said, and will be self-funded with 250 million euros, supplemented by Greek and foreign bank loans.

The casino package includes a hotel, a conference center, restaurants and other entertainment areas.

During the interview Allen said that his proposal will respect local culture and include local agencies, bringing the casino to a city that has been international for 3,000 years.

The Hard Rock proposal he said would create 3,000 new jobs in construction and 1,600 in the facilities and would be completed in 20-26 months.



Hard Rock International has facilities in 74 countries with 188 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock shops, 29 hotels and 11 casinos, Allen said.



The same day, the businessman is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the prime minister and relevant ministers to present the company's business plan for the casino.

